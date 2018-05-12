Orlando Pride extend unbeaten streak to 5 games with win at Portland

PORTLAND - The Orlando Pride played so well on their latest 3-game road trip, maybe they will lobby the National Women’s Soccer League to stay on the road instead of coming home.

Alex Morgan and Christine Nairn each scored goals in the first 21 minutes and the Pride held off Portland from there to earn a 2-1 win and extend their unbeaten streak to five games.

The Pride went 2-0-1 on their road trip, winning 2-0 over Chicago, tying Utah 0-0 and then avenging a 2-1 loss to Portland on April 15, beating the Thorns in the rematch by the same exact score.

“Today we dominated,” Morgan said in a postgame interview on Lifetime. “I felt we deserved to win.”

The Pride will come home to play North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on May 23 at Orlando City Stadium.

Morgan opened the scoring 11 minutes in the game before Nairn made it 2-0 Pride with less than 25 minutes left in the first half.

Portland cut the Pride’s lead to 2-1 in the 23rd minute on a goal by Christine Sinclair, but that would be all the scoring.



