Orlando Pride fall in regular-season finale at New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J.- - Fittingly, a bad finish to the season for the Orlando Pride ended with a bad loss to the worst team in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

Carli Lloyd, the hero of the women’s World Cup in 2015, scored the game’s only goal in the 74th minute to lead the New Jersey Sky Blue to a 1-0 win over the Pride in the regular-season finale.

It was the first victory of the season for the Sky Blue, which ended their season at 1-17-6.

For the Pride, a season that seemed promising for most of the summer ended with a thud.

Orlando (8-10-6) ended the season on a four-game losing streak and was winless in its last six games to finish seventh in the nine-team league.

The game was scoreless until Lloyd, on one touch, fired a shot from 20 yards out in the middle of the field and into the net.



