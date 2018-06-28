Orlando Pride give up two late goals, lose to Houston

ORLANDO - The first of a three-game homestand ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Orlando Pride on Wednesday.

Facing the Houston Dash, the Pride saw the Dash score two goals in the final 11 minutes of the game to snatch victory from the Pride with a 2-1 triumph.

The Pride took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute on a goal by Alex Morgan and appeared in good shape for a third straight win before the Dash rallied.

Kealia Ohai scored in the 79th minute and then Sofia Huerta converted a penalty kick chance in the 83rd minute to give Houston a 2-1 lead.

The Pride (6-4-4) outshot the Dash by a 21-10 margin and had 60 percent of the possession, but it wasn’t enough.

The Pride will host league-leading North Carolina at 3:30 on Saturday at Orlando City Stadium.

