Orlando Pride lose heartbreaker, see unbeaten streak snapped

ORLANDO - The Orlando Pride might have scored the most goals they have scored in a a game all season on Wednesday, but there was one problem.

They also gave up a season-high in goals, and that total turned out to be one more than the Pride scored.

Jess McDonald scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute to lead the North Carolina Courage to a 4-3 win over the Pride in front of 3,104 fans at Orlando City Stadium that saw the home team’s unbeaten streak end at five games.

The seven combined goals scored by the teams were the most in a NWSL game this season.

Trailing 3-1, the Pride (3-3-3) cut their deficit to 3-2 on a goal by Alanna Kennedy in the 65th minute and then tied the game in the 83rd minute on a goal by Rachel Hill.

But McDonald’s late goal helped keep the Courage unbeaten on the season at 8-0-2.

Chioma Ubogagu also scored in the 52nd minute for the Pride, who will hit the road again on Saturday for a 3:30 game at the Chicago Red Stars.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.