Orlando Pride no match for defending champion Courage, lose 5-0

The Orlando Pride found out why the North Carolina Courage is the defending champion of the National Women’s Soccer League on Wednesday.

The host Courage dominated the Pride in the stat sheet and on the scoreboard, earning a 5-0 win in the second game of the season for both teams.

A goal by Lynn Williams in the 45th minute and Jessica McDonald in the 55th minute gave the Courage a 2-0, and then two goals in a span of seven minutes by Crystal Dunn (70th minute, 77th minute) put the Courage up by four goals.

A goal by Julia Spetsmark in the 88th minute rounded out the scoring.

North Carolina outshot the Pride, 30-9.

The Pride (0-2) have been held scoreless in their first two games and will next head out west for a 10 p.m. game on Sunday at the Seattle Reign.

