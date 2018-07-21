Orlando Pride play to 1-1 tie against Seattle

ORLANDO - The Orlando Pride did something it hadn’t done in nearly two months on Saturday.

For the first time since June 3, a game involving the Pride resulted in a tie, as the Pride and Seattle Reign played to a 1-1 draw at Orlando City Stadium in the first of a three-game homestead for the Pride.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a goal by Toni Pressley, and for almost 50 minutes the Pride was able to make the lead stand up.

But Seattle tied the game at 1-1 in the 70th minute on a goal by Jodie Taylor, and neither team could find the back of the net from that point on.

The Pride now have a week off before continuing their homestead at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday against New Jersey.

