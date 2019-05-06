Orlando Pride remain winless, fall 1-0 at Houston

HOUSTON - The Orlando Pride are still looking for their first win of the season in the National Women’s Soccer League.

That elusive first win didn’t come Sunday, as the Pride fell on the road to the Houston Dash by a score of 1-0.

Kealia Ohai scored the game’s only goal in the seventh minute for the Dash, and that tally held up as the Pride dropped to 0-4-1 on the season.

The Dash outshot the Pride by a 17-9 margin.

Orlando will return home to face the Portland Thorns for a second time this season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Portland beat the Pride in the season opener, 2-0.

