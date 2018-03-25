Orlando Pride tie with Utah in first match of season

Christopher Bruno/SXC

ORLANDO - - The Orlando Pride opened up the 2018 season with a 1-1 draw against the expansion Utah Royals in front of over 9,000 fans at Orlando City Stadium on Saturday.

Utah opened the scoring just three minutes into the game, but Orlando tied it in the 19th minute on a goal by Marta.

Following a shot by Dani Weatherholt that was saved by Utah goalie Becky Sauerbrunn, Marta put home the rebound to become the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

Orlando will play its second game of the season March 31 at Washington.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.