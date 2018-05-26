Pride continue road success by beating Chicago

CHICAGO - The Orlando Pride might have seen one unbeaten streak end on Wednesday, but another one continued on Saturday.
Sydney Leroux scored two goals to lift the Pride to a 5-2 win at the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, a result that extended the Pride’s road unbeaten streak to four games.
It was the second time this year the Pride won at Chicago following a 2-0 win on May 2.
The Pride (4-3-3) also set a season-high total for goals scored in a game, surpassing the three they scored in a 4-3 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday.
The Pride didn’t waste time establishing control, taking a 2-0 lead six minutes into the game on a goal by Rachel Hill in the second minute and a goal by Alex Morgan in the sixth minute.
Chicago (2-3-6) answered and tied the game at 2-2 on a pair of goals by Samantha Kerr, one in the 21st minute and another in the 60th minute, but the Pride had a quick answer.
Leroux scored two goals in a span of two minutes, one in the 61st minute and another in the 63rd minute, to restore the Pride’s two-goal lead at 4-2.
Dani Weatherholt added an insurance goal for the Pride in the 83rd minute.
The Pride will next prepare for a game at Seattle on June 3.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.