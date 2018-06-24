Pride extend road unbeaten streak to 6 with win at Washington

BOYDS, MD - The Orlando Pride are about to start a stretch where they will play six of their next eight games at home, but that might be a good thing with how dominant the Pride have been on the road.

The Pride extended their road unbeaten streak to six games on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit.

The only goal of the game was by Alanna Kennedy, who scored in the 11th minute of the game.

The Pride held on the rest of the way and improved to 6-3-4 on the season.

Ashlyn Harris recorded the shutout in goal for the Pride, who will start a three-game homestead against Houston on Wednesday.



