Pride fall in season opener to Portland, 2-0

ORLANDO - A four-minute stretch in the middle of the game turned out to spoil the season and home opener for the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

Two goals in a span of four minutes to end the first half and start the second half by the Portland Thorns doomed the Pride in a 2-0 loss to Thorns to open the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Caitlin Foord of Portland opened the scoring in the 45th minute, and then assisted on a goal by Tobin Heath four minutes later to provide all the scoring in the game.

The Pride could only generate two shots on goal to eight for Portland.



