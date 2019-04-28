Pride fall to Utah, remain winless on season

ORLANDO - A poor start to the season didn’t get much better for the Orlando Pride on Saturday.

The Pride are now winless in four games to start the year following a 1-0 loss to the Utah Royals at Orlando City Stadium.

Christen Press scored the game’s only goal in the 19th minute for the Royals, who ended up outshooting the Pride, 17-15.

The Pride did have 10 corner kicks to Utah’s five, but they couldn’t cash in on those chances and fell to 0-3-1 on the season.

Next up for the Pride is a game at the Houston Dash on May 5.



