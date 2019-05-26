Pride falls at Utah, remain winless on season

A two-week layoff to regroup didn’t help the Orlando Pride much in their return to action on Saturday.

The slow start to the season for the Pride continued in Utah, as the Royals earned a 2-0 win to keep the Pride (0-6-1) winless on the season.

Amy Rodriguez scored in the 31st minute and Makenzy Doniak added an insurance goal in the 89th minute for the Royals, who beat the Pride for a second time this season.

The Pride will next host the North Carolina Courage next Saturday at Orlando City Stadium.

