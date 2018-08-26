Pride lose third straight, fall to 7th place

ORLANDO - The late-season swoon for the Orlando Pride continued on Saturday night.

Samantha Kerr scored two goals to lead the Chicago Red Stars to a 3-1 win over the Pride in the regular season home finale at Orlando City Stadium.

The costliest stretch was the final two minutes of the first half, when Kerr and Vanessa DiBernardo scored goals to give Chicago a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Kerr scored again to make it 3-0 Chicago in the 59th minute before Alex Morgan scored for the Pride in the 65th minute.

The Pride are now winless in their last five games, have lost three in a row and continue to plummet in the National Women’s Soccer League standings as the season nears its conclusion.

Combined with Houston winning, the Pride fell to seventh place in the league standings.

The Pride have one more game left, Sept. 8 at New Jersey.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.