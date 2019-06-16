Pride manage two goals, tie against Houston

HOUSTON - The good news for the Orlando Pride was that they scored two goals for the first time this season and didn't lose on Saturday.

The bad news is that the Pride is still winless on the season, but no doubt Saturday's 2-2 draw at Houston was one of the better performances of the year for Orlando.

The Pride took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a goal by Joanna Boyles, but Houston responded to take a 2-1 lead with over 20 minutes remaining.

But a goal by Danica Evans tied the game for the Pride in the 71st minute.

Next up for the Pride (0-2-7) is a game next Saturday at the Sky Blue (New Jersey).

