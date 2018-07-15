Orlando Pride rally past Utah to win on road again

SANDY, UTAH - The Orlando Pride resumed their ways of winning road games Saturday.

Alex Morgan and Kristen Edmonds each scored to lift the Pride to a 2-1 win at the Utah Royals, the second time the Pride left Utah with at least a point following a 0-0 tie at Utah on May 9.

After a seven-game road unbeaten streak ended on Wednesday at Houston, the Pride got back on track and improved to 5-3-2 this season on the road.

Utah took a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on a goal by Amy Rodriguez, but Morgan converted a penalty kick in stoppage time towards the end of the first half to tie the game at 1-1.

The game-winning goal came courtesy of Kristen Edmonds in the 52nd minute, as Edmonds took advantage of the Utah goalie being way out of her line, beat her to the ball just outside the box and chipped a shot over the head of the goalie and into the net to make it 2-1 Pride.

The Pride will now come home to play their next three games at Orlando City Stadium, starting with a 3:30 p.m. contest next Saturday against Seattle.



