Pride tie with Seattle Reign FC 1-1

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride tied with Seattle Reign FC 1-1 Saturday night.

Seattle opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Allie Long finished a headed pass from Megan Oyster into the box.

Marta drew Orlando even with a 61st-minute set piece goal.

Saturday marked the first match of the season for both Alanna Kennedy and Emily van Egmond, according to the Orlando Pride. They arrived in Orlando for the first time this week after completing their international commitments with the Australian national team.

Orlando prepares for a three-game road swing, traveling to face the Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday.

