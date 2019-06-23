Pride win first game of season, top Sky Blue 2-1

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The long losing streak to start the season is finally over for the Orlando Pride.

Gina Lewandowski scored the game-winning goal in the 81st minute to lift the Pride to a 2-1 win over Sky Blue (New Jersey) Saturday, the first win of the season for Orlando (1-7-2) in 10 tries.

The Pride took a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a penalty kick by Chioma Ubogagu, but the Sky Blue tied the game on a penalty kick goal of their own in the 67th minute by Sarah Killion.

But Lewandowski answered back and the Pride finally got that elusive first win of the season.

Next up for the Pride is a game against the Chicago Red Stars next Sunday at Orlando City Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m.



