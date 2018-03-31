Two late goals doom Pride in loss at Washington

BOYDS, MD - - The Orlando Pride ceded two goals in the final 11 minutes of regulation and dropped a 2-0 decision to the Washington Spirit on Saturday in the Pride’s second game of the season.

The game was scoreless until there was just under 11 minutes remaining until stoppage time, when Mallory Pugh of Washington got some space on the left side of the field, dribbled all the way to the side of the Orlando goal, and fired a shot between the legs of Orlando goalie Ashlyn Harris and into the goal to make it 1-0 Washington with 10:54 remaining.

The Spirit made it 2-0 in the 88th minute when Ashley Hatch added an insurance goal to essentially put the game away.

Shots were even at 14-14, but Orlando had four shots on goal to Washington’s three.

The Pride fell to 1-1 on the season following a season-opening win at Utah on March 24.

Next up for the pride is a game at Portland on April 15.

