ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears took a 5-4 loss Sunday in their season-ending game against the Florida Everblades at the Amway Center.

The Game 5 loss was the fourth in the series for the Solar Bears, advancing the Everblades, who will play the winner of the ECHL North Division Finals between the Manchester Monarchs and Adirondack Thunder.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.