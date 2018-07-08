Special Olympics Florida athletes welcomed home at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Special Olympics Florida athletes were welcomed back Saturday to Florida with their 133 awards, 93 medals and a celebration at Orlando International Airport.

Officials said the athletes participated this past week in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Friends from Special Olympics, Bank of America and other community partners were there to help welcome the team, officials said.

Orlando was named the host city for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in May, officials said. The games will take place June 5-10.

