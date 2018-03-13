Tiger Woods to play practice round of golf at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tiger Woods is expected to play a 9-hole practice round Tuesday at The Bay Hill Club and Lodge in preparation for the Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend.

Woods has won the tournament eight times, if he wins for a ninth time, he would be the first golfer in history to do so. It will be Woods' first start at the event since his last win in 2013.

Tee off for practice is scheduled for 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The first round of the tournament begins Thursday at 7:30 a.m. It's expected to wrap up on Sunday.

