UCF football player accused of rape

ORLANDO, Fla. - A UCF football player is accused of raping a person in his dorm room after attending an off-campus party, according to an arrest affidavit.

UCF police on Tuesday arrested Demetreius Mayes Jr., 18, on a charge of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Mayes is a freshman linebacker for the Knights who attended Miami Northwestern High School.

According to authorities, Mayes agreed to be interviewed by detectives and said he attended a party on Saturday and went to Tower 4, a dorm on UCF's campus, with a group of people, including several teammates, when it was over.

The arrest affidavit said Mayes "took the the victim to his room on the second floor of Tower 4 with the intent of engaging in sex."

Mayes told detectives that the sex was consensual and he stopped when the alleged victim told him, "I can't do this," the affidavit stated.

According to authorities, the victim was awakened while being raped, and Mayes blocked the door when the victim tried to leave.

Witnesses said they believed the victim was intoxicated and they knocked on Mayes' door for several minutes, telling him not to have sex and make a "big mistake."

“From what we know so far on this matter, I'm upset and disappointed," UCF head coach Josh Heupel said in a statement. "This has no place in our program. Demetreius Mayes is suspended from all UCF football activities indefinitely. We are focused on ensuring that we provide compassion and support for everyone outside our program that has been affected by this."

Heupel held a media availability after Wednesday's practice and was asked about Mayes' arrest.

"You try to educate your players throughout the entire year about potential situations they can be in," he said. "We have programs, we have people come in (to discuss situations with our players). It's the last thing you mention before they leave, too."

Heupel was asked about Mayes' seven teammates who tried to stop him.

"We have quality young men in our program who tried to do the right thing -- not just for their teammate -- but for people in general," he said. "We talk every day about doing the right thing, going from good to great."

Mayes was booked into jail Tuesday night. A judge ordered Wednesday that Mayes be held on $10,000 bond. Mayes cannot have any contact with the victim if he's released from jail, the judge ruled.

UCF is 2-0 and plays Florida Atlantic on Friday.

The university has a website dedicated to reporting sexual assault and providing support services for survivors. Click here to find those resources at LetsBeClear.UCF.edu.

