UCF jumps to No. 10 in the AP poll

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida defeated Southern Methodist University in a blowout 48-20 win on Saturday.

While this 18th consecutive win is nothing too groundbreaking for the Knights, it did turn heads by landing them a top 10 spot in the polls.

UCF moved up to No. 9 in this week’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Continuing to build their playoff resume, UCF will be on the road this Saturday to play conference powerhouse Memphis.

UCF has not had an away game since early August.

The Knights faced the Tigers twice last season, both ending in wins for UCF.

The first game was a pounding 40-13 victory for the Knights, but the second game was a completely different story.

The double-overtime AAC Championship game vs. the Tigers ended in a close, teeth-clenching 62-55 win for the Knights.

While the Tigers are looking for “revenge” over the Knights this Saturday, UCF players say that this is just another competitive game for them.

Watch the video above to see what players and head coach Josh Heupel had to say during a news conference on Monday.

