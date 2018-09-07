UCF Knights ready for home opener against South Carolina Bulldogs

ORLANDO, Fla. - The UCF Knights will play the first home game of the 2018-2019 season Saturday at a nearly sold out Spectrum Stadium against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Last week, the Knights won the first game of the year, beating UConn 56-17 and extending the longest winning streak in the country to 14 games.

Saturday will mark the first of seven home games of the season. Kickoff is at 6:03 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

There are only a limited number of season tickets still available. To purchase season tickets or single-game tickets, visit ucfknights.com or call the UCF Athletics Ticket Office at 407-823-1000.

For students, the way to claim your free game-day ticket has changed. Click here to read more about how to use a free student ticket.

UCF fans are encouraged to color coordinate based on their section. On Saturday, Knights fans will be decked out in anthracite gray.

Security

Attendees at Spectrum Stadium are limited to bringing in clear totes or plastic bags. Small purses less than 6.5 inches across and 4.5 inches tall are also permitted. Seat cushions without arms and pockets are fine, too.

Leave diaper bags, fanny packs, camera bags and binoculars at home or in the car.

Parking and events

Tailgating lots open at noon, and all gates to the stadium open at 4:30 p.m. E Lots and Garage F opens at 8 a.m. for all Saturday games, however, a parking permit is required. Some lots are cash only, check this map to find out what you need to get in.

Those ride-sharing or taking a taxi to the game can set their drop off and pickup location as Gemini Boulevard North in front of the CFE Arena.

IOA plaza outside the stadium opens at 2 p.m. Attendees can pick from Burger U, Gringos Locos tacos and more food and coffee options before kick off. See a map of restaurants here.

