Sports

UCF ranked 6th in final AP Top 25 poll

Alabama wins national championship by beating Georgia

By AP Author
Headline Goes Here Getty Images

Shaquem Griffin #18 of the UCF Knights holds the trophy after defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-27 to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game on Monday night.

Unbeaten UCF, who defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl, finished sixth, but the Knights did receive four first-place votes.

More Sports Headlines

The Crimson Tide received 57 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel after its 26-23 overtime win. 

Georgia finished second and Oklahoma was third, followed by Clemson and Ohio State.

The AP national championship is the 11th for the Crimson Tide, three more than any other school, and fifth under coach Nick Saban since 2009.

Alabama became the first preseason No. 1 to finish No. 1 since Southern California in 2004 and for the fourth time, two teams from the same conference finished Nos. 1 and 2.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press final college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 1. Alabama (57)          13-1  1521   4
 2. Georgia                   13-2  1454   3
 3. Oklahoma                12-2  1374   2
 4. Clemson                  12-2  1292   1
 5. Ohio St.                   12-2  1286   5
 6. UCF (4)                   13-0  1248  10
 7. Wisconsin                13-1  1194   6
 8. Penn St.                   11-2  1120   9
 9. TCU                          11-3   974  13
10. Auburn                     10-4   917   7
11. Notre Dame             10-3   857  14
12. Southern Cal           11-3   839   8
13. Miami                      10-3   769  11
14. Oklahoma St.          10-3   758  17
15. Michigan St.             10-3   705  18
16. Washington              10-3   668  12
17. Northwestern           10-3   528  20
18. LSU                           9-4   368  16
19. Mississippi St.           9-4   359  24
20. Stanford                    9-5   336  15
21. South Florida           10-2   267  23
22. Boise St.                  11-3   251  25
23. NC State                   9-4   232  NR
24. Virginia Tech             9-4   126  22
25. Memphis                  10-3   119  19

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.