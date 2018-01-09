UCF ranked 6th in final AP Top 25 poll

Shaquem Griffin #18 of the UCF Knights holds the trophy after defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-27 to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game on Monday night.

Unbeaten UCF, who defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl, finished sixth, but the Knights did receive four first-place votes.

The Crimson Tide received 57 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel after its 26-23 overtime win.

Georgia finished second and Oklahoma was third, followed by Clemson and Ohio State.

The AP national championship is the 11th for the Crimson Tide, three more than any other school, and fifth under coach Nick Saban since 2009.

Alabama became the first preseason No. 1 to finish No. 1 since Southern California in 2004 and for the fourth time, two teams from the same conference finished Nos. 1 and 2.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press final college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

1. Alabama (57) 13-1 1521 4

2. Georgia 13-2 1454 3

3. Oklahoma 12-2 1374 2

4. Clemson 12-2 1292 1

5. Ohio St. 12-2 1286 5

6. UCF (4) 13-0 1248 10

7. Wisconsin 13-1 1194 6

8. Penn St. 11-2 1120 9

9. TCU 11-3 974 13

10. Auburn 10-4 917 7

11. Notre Dame 10-3 857 14

12. Southern Cal 11-3 839 8

13. Miami 10-3 769 11

14. Oklahoma St. 10-3 758 17

15. Michigan St. 10-3 705 18

16. Washington 10-3 668 12

17. Northwestern 10-3 528 20

18. LSU 9-4 368 16

19. Mississippi St. 9-4 359 24

20. Stanford 9-5 336 15

21. South Florida 10-2 267 23

22. Boise St. 11-3 251 25

23. NC State 9-4 232 NR

24. Virginia Tech 9-4 126 22

25. Memphis 10-3 119 19

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.

