UCF-North Carolina football game canceled due to Hurricane Florence

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF's football game at North Carolina has been canceled because of Hurricane Florence, the shool announced Tuesday.

Officials said UNC and UCF will continue to discuss the feasibility of playing the game at a later date this season.

It is unlikely the Knights will be able to replace the North Carolina contest with another game as the Knights don’t have a true open date. UCF’s only open weekend during the 2018 regular season falls on the weekend of Oct. 27. However, the Knights are scheduled to play on Thursday, Nov. 1, versus Temple.

North Carolina and UCF officials said any tickets purchased through the respective schools will be refunded automatically and as quickly as possible.

UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Danny White said "our thoughts are with everyone who may be affected by this storm."

"The priority must be safety for everyone in the path of the hurricane. Having been through similar situations the past two years, we certainly understand this decision. We wish UNC the best of luck through this storm and for the rest of the year," White said.

UCF head coach Josh Heupel said he's confident his team will be able to adjust.

“Many of them have, unfortunately, been through similar scenarios here the last two seasons. Our concern is with the safety of everyone being affected by the storm. Our team will turn its focus toward the game with FAU and we look forward to seeing all of Knight Nation back out at Spectrum Stadium next Friday," Heupel said.

