UCF signs head coach Johnny Dawkins through 2025

In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, photo, Stanford head coach Johnny Dawkins watches plays during an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State in Stanford, Calif.

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF has signed head basketball coach Johnny Dawkins to a contract extension, the school announced Friday.

Dawkins, who led the Knights to the NCAA Tournament this past season, earning the program’s first tourney victory, is signed through the 2024-25 season.

UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Danny White said he's thrilled Dawkins will be at the helm for years to come.

“As impressive as the progression of our men’s basketball program has been in the last three seasons, it should not come as a surprise to anyone because it’s the very reason we brought Johnny Dawkins to UCF,” White said. “And yet, if you talk to any of our players, they would tell you how they also have been impacted significantly by their head coach away from the court. He’s a basketball coach, yet he also understands there is so much more involved in heading up a program in terms of leadership and mentoring—and he lives that every day."

Dawkins led the Knights to a 24-9 record last season and defeated VCU for its first NCAA Tournament win before losing to top-seeded Duke at the buzzer in the second round.

Dawkins said he's thankful for the opportunity to lead the Knights for many years.

“I’m extremely thankful to Danny White, Eric Wood and interim President Thad Seymour Jr. for their support of me and my staff,” Dawkins said. “It’s always great to have our administration behind us and knowing they believe in what we’re doing as a program. It’s always our goal to represent UCF and our community at the highest level and it helps to know that they understand that.”



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.