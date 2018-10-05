UCF vs. SMU: 6 things to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF, ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll, takes on SMU this Saturday in Orlando.
Here's what you need to know about the game.
- A victory Saturday night at Spectrum Stadium would be the Knights' 18th win in a row and would extend the longest current winning streak in the nation. UCF has won four straight against the Mustangs, including a 31-24 triumph last year in Dallas.
- The 2017 matchup was as close as the 31-24 final score indicates. Quarterback McKenzie Milton threw for 412 yards and a touchdown, but also threw a pair of interceptions and had his lowest completion percentage of any regular season game in 2017.
- Saturday's tilt will be UCF's fourth consecutive home game. Following a season-opening 56-17 win at UConn, the Knights have beaten South Carolina State, Florida Atlantic and Pittsburgh by an average of nearly 30 points.
- UCF's offense continues its torrid pace, racking up an average of more than 580 yards and nearly 49 points per game. That does not bode well for a SMU team that has struggled defensively, yielding 38 points per game through its first five contests.
- A major key for UCF's offensive prowess is success on 3rd down. The Knights lead the country in 3rd-down efficiency, converting on 31 of 50 opportunities this season.
- Not to be outdone is UCF's defense. The Knights held ACC foe Pitt to a pedestrian 109 rushing yards last week and one offensive touchdown in the 45-14 win. Through five games, the Knights have given up an average of less than 17 points a game.
[MORE: Best Orlando sports bars to watch UCF games]
Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPNU.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.