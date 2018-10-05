UCF vs. SMU: 6 things to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF, ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll, takes on SMU this Saturday in Orlando.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

A victory Saturday night at Spectrum Stadium would be the Knights' 18th win in a row and would extend the longest current winning streak in the nation. UCF has won four straight against the Mustangs, including a 31-24 triumph last year in Dallas.

The 2017 matchup was as close as the 31-24 final score indicates. Quarterback McKenzie Milton threw for 412 yards and a touchdown, but also threw a pair of interceptions and had his lowest completion percentage of any regular season game in 2017.

Saturday's tilt will be UCF's fourth consecutive home game. Following a season-opening 56-17 win at UConn, the Knights have beaten South Carolina State, Florida Atlantic and Pittsburgh by an average of nearly 30 points.

UCF's offense continues its torrid pace, racking up an average of more than 580 yards and nearly 49 points per game. That does not bode well for a SMU team that has struggled defensively, yielding 38 points per game through its first five contests.

A major key for UCF's offensive prowess is success on 3rd down. The Knights lead the country in 3rd-down efficiency, converting on 31 of 50 opportunities this season.

Not to be outdone is UCF's defense. The Knights held ACC foe Pitt to a pedestrian 109 rushing yards last week and one offensive touchdown in the 45-14 win. Through five games, the Knights have given up an average of less than 17 points a game.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPNU.

