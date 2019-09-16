UCF vs. Pitt: How to watch, listen, stream

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The UCF Knights look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Pennsylvania to play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Knights are 3-0 on the year while the Panthers are 1-2.

Leading the way at quarterback for UCF is Dillon Gabriel, who has thrown for 719 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The freshman has completed 61% of his passes.

He also has a rushing touchdown on the year.

The Knights defeated the Panthers 45-14, in their last confrontation on Sept. 29, 2018.

The series between both teams is tied at 1-1.

What channel is the game on? ABC or ESPN 2

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 13.5-point favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 57.5.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.