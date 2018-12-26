UF takes on Michigan: 6 things to know about the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The University of Florida's football team, ranked No. 10 in the nation, is set to take on the University of Michigan in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday.

Here are six things to help you catch up on the game before kickoff at noon.

Fifth time's the charm

The upcoming Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup between No.10 Florida and No. 7 Michigan will mark the fifth-ever meeting between the two storied programs. The Gators are 0-4 all-time against the Wolverines, including an 0-3 record in bowl games.

Another year, another game

The last time the Gators and the Wolverines met was the 2017 season opener at AT&T Stadium in Texas. Florida scored a pair of defensive touchdowns to take an early lead, but the Gators' offense was stymied throughout the game as Michigan rallied for a 33-17 win.

From Gator to Wolverine

Former Gators head coach Jim McElwain served as Michigan's wide receivers coach in 2018. McElwain, who led UF from 2015-17, was recently named head coach at Central Michigan.

To be quite Franks

The Gators' offense is led by quarterback Feleipe Franks, who threw for 2,284 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2018. Franks was also tied for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns this season.

Top 25 defense

The Gators finished in the top 25 in scoring defense in 2018, giving up just over 20 points per game this season.

No yards for you

Michigan's defense is the stingiest in the nation when it comes to yielding yards. The Wolverines gave up just over 244 total yards per game, first in the country.



