What's changed in 7 years since Orlando Magic last made playoffs?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic are headed to the NBA playoffs and it’s a big deal.

This is the team’s first playoff berth since 2012. Magic fans have been waiting for this moment for seven years.

A lot has changed in seven years. Take a look at the way things were the last time the Magic found themselves in this position.

Highest earning Magic player: Gilbert Arenas, $19,269,307 (Hoops Hype)

Magic head coach: Jacque Vaughn

Number of Magic coaches in seven years: 5

Average cost of milk: $3.53

Average cost of bread: $1.95

Average cost of a dozen eggs: $1.54

Average cost of gas: $3.38

Average cost of a movie ticket: $7.93

Minimum wage in Florida: $7.67

Price for single-day Disney ticket: $89

Status of I-4 eyesore: THE SAME

The Orlando Eye wasn’t on International Drive.

Wet 'n Wild was still an Orlando attraction.

Harry Potter at Universal Orlando had been open for almost two years.

Metro Orlando population: 2.23 million vs. 2.5 million in 2019

No. 1 song on pop charts: Adele, “Rolling in the Deep”

"The Artist" won Best Picture at Academy Awards

President: Barack Obama

Latest iPhone model: iPhone 5

"Breaking Bad" was still on TV

The first “Hunger Games” was in theaters.

Neil Armstrong, Dick Clark and Andy Griffith were still alive.

The playoff matchups aren’t set yet because the NBA regular season ends Wednesday. The playoffs begin Saturday, April 13. Click this link for the schedule.



