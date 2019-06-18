Whether you're a die-hard fan or you don't care one bit, these 11 photos will make you feel things

Getty Images

It's been a hectic past week or so in the world of sports.

Regardless of whether you always tune in for whatever games or matchups you can catch on TV, or if you don't consider yourself a fan in the least, we're in awe of the sports photographers who capture these contests.

Maybe you'll smile at the St. Louis Blues winning their first-ever Stanley Cup -- yes, that's hockey for those of you nonfollowers! -- or maybe you'll grimace at Golden State star Kevin Durant after he ruptured his Achilles tendon. (Yes, now we've pivoted to the NBA, but an Achilles injury could be career-ending). Maybe you'll just be in awe of Tiger Woods playing in the final round of the U.S. Open. Pebble Beach is nothing short of stunning. Let's get to these pictures.

1.) St. Louis makes history.

You can't help but share in their excitement, right? We repeat: this team has never won the Cup in franchise history. This photo was snapped right after the Blues defeated the Bruins in Game 7 last Wednesday in Boston. Pure magic (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images).

2.) Toronto makes history, too.

Speaking of having never won a championship -- that was the Toronto Raptors too, until last Thursday. Drake must be so happy. For a nonsports follower, just know that championships are fun to win. And if you love the NBA, you don't need us to tell you about how the Kawhi Leonard trade obviously panned out well for the Canadian team, which topped the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, in a nail-biter of a Game 6 last Thursday in Oakland. This marked the final game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, before the Warriors move to a new home in the Bay (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images).

3.) Ouch.

Is "ouch" too casual? Durant, as mentioned up top, rejoined his team for Game 5 only to go down with a ruptured Achilles. This is considered one of the worst injuries if you're a pro athlete (well, probably if you're anyone), but especially for this 10-time All-Star, who suffered the blow June 10 in sickening fashion. He will soon decide if he wants to enter free agency, so it's even more unclear what the future might hold (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images).

4.) Goooooooal!

Not as much was on the line during this game, as there was during the NBA Finals or the Stanley Cup Finals, but there's no denying this cool shot. Almoez Ali, No. 19 of Qatar, is seen scoring the first goal of his team over Roberto Fernández, a goalkeeper for Paraguay, during a match Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images).

5.) Just stunning.

Although Tiger Woods (pictured) did not win the 2019 U.S. Open -- congratulations to Gary Woodland! -- we could not get over this awesome shot of Woods teeing off at Pebble Beach on Sunday (Christian Petersen/Getty Images).

6.) Hoist that hardware!

That has to be one of the best feelings in the world, to win a Game 7 and know that the blood, sweat and tears were all worth it. Here, Alex Pietrangelo of the St. Louis Blues lifts the Stanley Cup in celebration (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images).

7.) Smiles all around.

Have you ever seen smiles so wide? Boualem Khoukhi of Qatar celebrates a goal with his teammates Sunday in Brazil (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images).

8.) Celebrating with the city.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Sammy Blais of the St. Louis Blues share their joy at the city's victory parade and rally on Saturday (Nic Antaya/Getty Images).

9.) Are we downers for including this one, too?

Hockey is not for the faint of heart. In this photo, Brandon Carlo of the Bruins is checked by Oskar Sundqvist midway through Game 7 (Patrick Smith/Getty Images).

10.) Not this time, Oakland.

The Warriors battled injuries during these playoffs and just couldn't seem to get it done. Here, Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors battles for the ball with Andre Iguodala, at left, and Draymond Green. You know how this one ended. Still, a good last-ditch effort by the Warriors (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images).

11.) This boy's face.

You can pick someone new to focus in on every time you glance at this photo, but we still can't get over this little boy (bottom center) and his face. Is he in awe? Is he shocked? We'll never really know, but it's adorable (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images).

