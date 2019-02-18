Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500

A general view of fans prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

A Daytona 500 that looked like it would never end with two big late crashes, it finally did with Denny Hamlin winning for the second time at NASCAR's biggest race.

Hamlin also won in 2016.

After an 18-car pileup with 10 laps to go forced the race to be under a red flag for 25 minutes, the race went into another red flag after another wreck involving seven cars.

During that wreck, Hamlin took over the lead by feet over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

The race restarted with two laps to go, and Hamlin held off Busch and Joey Lagano for the win.

