World Cup soccer coming to Orlando? Central Florida sports officials weigh in

ORLANDO, Fla. - The World Cup is dominating the sports conversation these days and it’s not just about the 2018 games.

North America recently won a bid to be the host in 2026 and there is a possibility that Orlando may get a piece of the action.

Right now, the City Beautiful is one of 23 North American cities that are making a run to be one of the 16 host sites. This means the games could come to Camping World Stadium for the first time since the 1994 World Cup, when it was known as the Citrus Bowl.

Earlier this week, News 6 sports director Jamie Seh talked with Central Florida Sports Commission CEO Jason Siegel about the possibility of big-time international soccer returning to the City Beautiful.

