WWE blocks 'biggest fan' from returning to any events

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who claimed he was one of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest fans is no longer allowed at any of their events.

According to an injunction filed by WWE in Orange County courts, the organization said it is fearful of what Armando Montalvo may do.

Attorneys wrote that the injunction was filed after Montalvo posted video on his Instagram page in March, showing him outside the WWE NXT event that was being taped for broadcast at Full Sail University.

In the video, Montalvo can be heard shouting at people standing in line waiting to go in.

In 2015, Montalvo was shot by Orange County sheriff's deputies after they said he charged at them outside the WWE Performance Center with something in his hand.

They said they were responding to complaints that Montalvo was trying to get inside the venue.

In the injunction filed in April, the attorney wrote, "It's apparent the defendant is not afraid to express his anger through the use of violence and aggression."

The judge agreed, and granted the motion to block Montalvo from any WWE event in Orange County and in Connecticut.

It took four weeks for deputies to track down Montalvo in order to serve him with the injunction.

Court documents show the injunction was signed on May 11 with one word: "refuse."

