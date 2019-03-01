Creative Services Writer/Producer

WKMG News has an immediate opening in our Creative Services Department for a Writer/Producer.

This creative genius will be responsible for writing, producing and editing original image, targeted special report promotion, proof of brand, sports, public service announcements and marketing messages for other platforms. Producer should be skilled in creating and managing original production shoots, as well as, working with vendors and clients. The position requires a self-motivated producer that is a strategic thinker. An experienced producer able to work tight deadlines and meet them with minimal direction. You must write and edit content that pushes tune in and cuts through the clutter. You will produce marketing for all platforms including outside media.

This is not an entry level position.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Write, direct videographer on shoots, produce, edit and direct compelling image, special report, proof of brand, contest and PSA promos for all platforms. • Ability to write and edit strong, clear and imaginative copy. • Direct and oversee shoots, including scheduling and talent directing. • Strong video, original production and editing skills • Excellent knowledge and editing abilities with Adobe Premier and/or Avid; After Effects and Photoshop. • Must be able to switch directions quickly and work fluidly between traditional and new media. • Generate new ideas to help further the brand of WKMG News 6. • A strong team player with a positive attitude who is highly organized with attention to detail and accuracy. • Excellent oral and written communication skills • Strong organizational skills with ability to prioritize and handle multiple projects in an efficient manner • Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays, on short notice, and/or when news dictates. • Maintain a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record to the Company • Reports to Creative Services Director

QUALIFICATIONS:

• A minimum of three years Television promotion experience a plus. • Exceptional knowledge/proficiency with non-linear editing equipment, specifically Adobe Premier, After Effects and Photoshop. • Willingness to work flexible schedules. • Must be highly creative, innovative with strong writing, video, original production and editing skills. • Must be able to provide a creative reel that exhibits the above qualifications.

APPLICANTS WITHOUT A DEMO REEL WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED

TO APPLY:

E-mail or send resume and demo reel to: Kym Peoples at kpeoples@wkmg.com

WKMG –TV Attn: Kymberli Peoples -Creative Services Director 4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY ORLANDO, FL 32804

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.