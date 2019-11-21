Assistant News Director
WKMG-TV posts full-time job
WKMG-TV is looking for a dynamic team leader with a proven track record for achieving outstanding results.
The ideal Assistant News Director candidate will work with the News Director to help lead our team of broadcast and online journalists to produce compelling, fast-paced broadcasts, develop enhanced online storytelling techniques and create social media impact.
The candidate will possess significant experience in the same or similar role, and be able to direct, motivate and develop our team while maintaining a strong newsroom culture.
This individual must be able to perform well under pressure, communicate with all levels of management and staff and meet deadlines.
The candidate must have excellent news judgment and a passion for breaking news and weather that translates across all station platforms.
Qualified candidates will have a strong background in investigative and enterprise reporting and understand the importance of bringing value and impact to the viewer through advocacy journalism.
Flexible schedule required. Strong technical knowledge and computer skills a plus.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manage dayside editorial meeting and process in partnership with ND and Assignment Manager
- Prepare and consult with reporters throughout story gathering process
- Supervise news content and formatting
- Serve as liaison with promotion, engineering & production departments
- Prepare work schedules for newsroom personnel
- Keep abreast of local, national and world news
- Keep the News Director informed
- Assure compliance with GMG and station policies
- Reports to News Director
- All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Prefer applicants with minimum 5-7 years TV news experience
- Demonstrated success in TV News management in a major market
- Degree in Communications/Journalism preferred
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Must be a self-starter, possessing a great attitude and an interest in mentoring
- Able to lead a team and achieve its goals
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines
- Ability to work flexible hours under daily deadline pressure
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG-TV
4466 N. John Young Parkway
Orlando, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: Allison McGinley, News Director -- amcginley@wkmg.com
No Phone Calls Please
NOTE: WKMG-TV is an equal opportunity employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
