Are you a video storyteller with a hunger to create who is energized by solutions journalism and positive news stories? We’ve got the perfect spot for you.

We’re hiring an experienced and dynamic producer/editor to join our team as Video Content Creator/Producer, supporting our many Graham Media Group projects on broadcast TV, OTT, digital platforms, YouTube and our social channels.

It’s an opportunity to become a part of the team creating high caliber content for our growing national franchises -- Something Good and Solutionaries -- with which you’ll produce and edit videos from long-form television specials to social shorts and more.

This position will be located in our Detroit offices. Occasional travel to Graham Media stations may be required, as appropriate (when considered safe to do so).

What you will do

Produce and edit videos for broadcast, OTT, digital and social.

Identify Something Good and Solutionaries stories and opportunities.

Conduct interviews for Something Good and Solutionaries.

Assist in additional field production as needed, including shooting videos.

Log raw video, write scripts for shows, write occasional digital articles.

Help coordinate group-wide collaborations working with stations on show development.

Coordinate with newsrooms to acquire and manage video materials and schedules.

Ongoing audience engagement through comments, email and volunteer opportunities.

Produce and edit companion audio podcasts as opportunities arise.

Requirements

3+ years of video editing/content creation.

College degree preferred.

Proficient in Adobe Suite – Premiere, Photoshop, After Effects.

Journalistic background.

Strong communication skills, both oral and written.

Strong organizational skills.

Ability to work well with newsrooms, news managers and reporters.

Attitude

Ambitious storyteller anxious to weave compelling tales and create break-through content while managing deadlines.

Most of all, you care about local news and the future of journalism.

The company

Graham Media Group is the parent company of KPRC/Click2Houston.com, WDIV/ClickOnDetroit.com, KSAT/KSAT.com, WJXT/News4Jax.com, WKMG/ClickOrlando.com, WSLS/WSLS.com and WCWJ/YourJax.com. Graham Media Group’s digital team supports these market-leading news properties with compelling content and best-in-class technology, along with ideas to build sustainable and future forward news products.

To apply, please send resume, writing, producing and video samples and links to: mkatona@grahamdigital.com for consideration.

As a condition of employment, you must be able to show proof that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on your first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.