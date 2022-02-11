Summary overview

VP & Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) is a key member of Graham Media Group’s leadership team. The experienced CINO will play an integral role in transforming all areas of our business, including content, sales and technology. This position will be responsible for innovating new solutions and services that differentiate Graham Media Group, while also leading the Graham Digital team. In this role, the CINO will serve as the overall owner of product development and strategically focus on the specific and unique needs of our clients and audiences, and identify and introduce products and capabilities that drive continued profitable growth.

You will report directly to the CEO and be a key thought partner and member of the Senior Leadership team. You will inspire a talented team who create meaningful and authentic consumer experiences, which ultimately generate revenue, exceed goals and grow our audience. You are passionate about consumer experiences and organically blend the innovative and analytical worlds to reach our target consumers. You are a curious, creative and progressive marketer. Most importantly, you are collaborative, seek out opinions, earn and maintain trust with your teams, are an inclusive leader, value and demand diversity of thought, and authentically live our Values.

Ad

Leadership competencies

Visionary thinking : Has/establishes clear vision for the business of operation; maintains long-term view; able to foresee obstacles and opportunities and generate breakthrough ideas.

Shaping strategy : Develops distinctive strategies to achieve competitive advantage; translates broad strategies into specific objectives and action plans; aligns the organization with priorities, including leading change initiatives to improve effectiveness.

Seasoned judgment : Makes timely, tough decisions, taking all critical information into account; able to grasp specifics of an ambiguous situation, yet keep the larger picture in focus.

Drive execution : Ensures the assignment of authority and accountability for continuous improvement of service levels. Integrates efforts across units and functions; provides leadership to overcome barriers and achieve results through individual and team efforts.

Attracting and developing talent : Attracts high caliber people; able to develop teams and talent with diverse capabilities; accurately appraises the strengths and weaknesses of others and provides constructive feedback appropriately.

Empowering others : Creates an environment that fosters personal investment and excellence; nurtures other’s commitment to a common vision and shared values; provides opportunities for growth and achievement; facilitate collaboration and teamwork.

High-impact dialog : Delivers messages clearly, convincingly and in a well-organized manner; able to vary communications style for multiple audiences; projects credibility and poise; translates complex concepts and ideas into understandable terms.

Managing change: Manages change effectively, including organizational, process and service delivery changes. Successfully gains support for business-driven changes through effective and timely communication, including rationale, scope and schedule.

Skills

· Strong business acumen, a solid understanding of commercial imperatives, and result orientation.

· Ability to convert Vision to a differentiating Strategy to Executional excellence.

· Superior communication skills, both written and verbal.

· Strong presentation skills, proven ability to influence diverse levels of stakeholders.

· Ability to inspire the organization to become faster, more agile and consumer obsessed.

· Strong understanding of the marketplace, including regional differences and various channels of distribution.

· Proven skills in selecting talent, upholding a healthy internal culture, and developing others.

· Strong organizational skills and the ability to juggle multiple priorities and deadlines.

· Manage and lead one of the best digital teams in the world.

· Ability to work with others as part of cross-functional teams, build consensus, and achieve results across a wide variety of distinct groups.

Ad

Compensation and benefits

Competitive salary based on experience; annual management bonus opportunity; comprehensive benefits.

To apply, please send resume to: Careers@grahammedia.com.

Please reference CINO in the subject line.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.