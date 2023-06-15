Job Description:

This position is responsible for all aspects of the accounts receivable functions at Graham Media Group for designated stations. Credit processing and approval, daily program log reconciliation, invoice processing, and cash application will all be maintained by the GMG Credit and Accounts Receivable Specialist team. The position is responsible for communication of discrepancies to local or national staff for resolution. This is a position that reports to the Graham Media Group VP/CFO.

Vacancy Type: Full-time

Location: Remote—in one of our current markets

Job Responsibilities:

Process and Approve Credit Applications

Create and Maintain Client Profiles

Approve Orders Associated with Credit Inhibits

Daily program log reconciliations

Handle spot issues with Traffic Hub

Process weekly billing, along with electronic invoicing.

Maintain Client Payment Portal

Initiate, Track and Post Receivable Sales Adjustments and Client Refunds

Posting and application of cash receipts

Credit Card, ACH, and Wire Processing

Generating and distributing cash workbook

Maintain and manage accounts receivable.

Work with Collection Companies on uncollectable accounts.

Process approved Credit/Debit Memos and Bad Debt Write Offs

Generating Account Receivable Collections Report for Sales Management

Review incoming Department emails for appropriate follow-through.

Communication with Business Managers and Sales Managers, Account Executives and Sales Support

Month End Reporting

Special Projects as assigned.

Providing back-up support for other Credit and Accounts Receivable Specialists

Experience:

5+ years of Accounts Receivable and/or Credit experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong Microsoft Excel, Outlook, and Word Skills

Ability to work independently with little supervision to accomplish daily responsibilities and departmental goals.

Broadcast and/or Wide Orbit experience a plus

Requirements:

Proficient in Microsoft office applications and experience with accounts receivable applications, Wide Orbit traffic experience a plus

Industry experience a plus

Ability to meet assigned deadlines.

Highly detail oriented and organized.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to act and operate independently with minimal daily direction from manager to accomplish directives.

Associate degree in accounting or business preferred or equivalent experience.

Compensation and Benefits: We offer a competitive salary based on experience, and comprehensive benefits.

To Apply: Email resume and salary requirements: kparker@grahammedia.com

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.