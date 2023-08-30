Description

Graham Media Group is seeking a Corporate IT Support Specialist with a broad background to join our highly skilled Corporate IT team. You will be part of an on-call team that is responsible for supporting end users and business applications. This position will be on-site and can be located within any of Graham’s broadcast markets – Detroit MI, Roanoke VA, Jacksonville or Orlando FL, and Houston or San Antonio TX. This position reports to GMG’s Corporate IT Director.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide timely Office 365 Support and Administration.

Deliver support for reported problems with desktop computers, laptops, peripherals, and mobile devices.

Work with vendors to troubleshoot and resolve issues.

Create, deploy, and maintain a variety of computer images for Windows and Mac OS systems.

Develop/Create and maintain Azure Active Directory and Active Directory Administration, Group Polices and Logon Scripts.

Recognize and troubleshoot problems with server hardware and applications software.

Install, configure, maintain, and upgrade Microsoft Windows server operating systems and applications.

Follow documented standards and procedures.

Follow maintenance protocols to ensure systems are secure and ready for users.