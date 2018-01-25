WKMG News 6, the CBS Affiliate in Orlando, FL is looking for a highly motivated, seasoned, creative professional to join our team as Promotion Manager. The qualified candidate is creative, strategic, innovative and able to create strong messages on all platforms that capture audiences and move them to act. The candidate will work closely with the Creative Services Director to develop and execute marketing strategies for the station and lead a team of producers in creating quality promos that further the brand and drive ratings. The manager will also conceptualize, write and edit high-end campaigns for news, promotion and community service projects.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Work closely with Creative Services Director

*Conceptualize, write, direct talent, edit and produce targeted campaigns that address WKMG’s promotional needs.

* Identify and implement promotional strategies to increase ratings, awareness and revenue on all platforms.

*Supervise and assist producers in shooting and editing brand and topical promotion to increase shooting/lighting

techniques, editing skills, after effects skills and production values.

* Create schedules for creative team and assist in producer reviews.

*Interpret research and data into actionable marketing tactics.

*Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays

*Reports to Creative Services/Marketing Director

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

*A minimum of five years in advertising and promotion experience with promotion-specific record of success in the television/news industry, brand management or marketing/digital/advertising agency.

*Creative chops to cut through the clutter, grab viewer’s attention and motivate tune-in through compelling copy and clear vision.

*Must have experience in producing top rate projects from conception through completion.

*Excellent oral and written communication skills

*Must be a highly organized, detail oriented problem solver with the ability to find solutions in rapidly changing environments.

*Self-motivated with ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

*Highly experienced in directing talent, camera and lighting crews.

*Strong cinema and/or ENG camera skills with attention to technical detail.

*Strong non-linear editing, photo shop and after effects skills.

*Ability to elevate the quality and direction of a producer’s work.

* Possess and maintains a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the

Company.

*Must be able to submit a reel with work exhibiting these skills.

*SPECIFIC KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Adobe CC (Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator) are essential.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG –TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or Email to: Creative Services Director, kpeoples@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

Note:

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.