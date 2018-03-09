Account Executive

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Exceed /broadcast and digital revenue goals.

Sell and Service advertising agencies and maintain positive relationships with clients.

Target and develop new accounts as well as service existing account list.

Establish individual goals and objectives.

Maintain constant awareness of the competition.

Effective use of research data and materials.

Reports to Local Sales Manager.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Two to three years sales experience, media sales preferred.

Must have the knowledge and ability to develop sales presentations.

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.

Solid computer skills.

Knowledge of local market

Passionate, creative, motivated self starter

Ability to sell multi-platform assets

Prospecting skills

Bachelors Degree in Marketing, Communications or Business desired but not required.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Jim Hess at jhess@wkmg.com.

No phone calls, please.

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, required background checks, and employment /education verifications.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



