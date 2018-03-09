Account Executive

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Exceed /broadcast and digital revenue goals.
- Sell and Service advertising agencies and maintain positive relationships with clients.
- Target and develop new accounts as well as service existing account list.
- Establish individual goals and objectives.
- Maintain constant awareness of the competition.
- Effective use of research data and materials.
- Reports to Local Sales Manager.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Two to three years sales experience, media sales preferred.
- Must have the knowledge and ability to develop sales presentations.
- Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.
- Solid computer skills.
- Knowledge of local market
- Passionate, creative, motivated self starter
- Ability to sell multi-platform assets
- Prospecting skills
- Bachelors Degree in Marketing, Communications or Business desired but not required.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG-TV
4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: Jim Hess at jhess@wkmg.com.
No phone calls, please.
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, required background checks, and employment /education verifications.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.