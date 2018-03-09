Careers

Account Executive

WKMG-TV posts full-time position

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Exceed /broadcast and digital revenue goals.
  • Sell and Service advertising agencies and maintain positive relationships with clients.    
  • Target and develop new accounts as well as service existing account list.
  • Establish individual goals and objectives.
  • Maintain constant awareness of the competition.
  • Effective use of research data and materials.
  • Reports to Local Sales Manager.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Two to three years sales experience, media sales preferred.
  • Must have the knowledge and ability to develop sales presentations.
  • Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.
  • Solid computer skills.
  • Knowledge of local market
  • Passionate, creative, motivated self starter
  • Ability to sell multi-platform assets
  • Prospecting skills
  • Bachelors Degree in Marketing, Communications or Business desired but not required.

 

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL  32804

 

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Jim Hess at jhess@wkmg.com.

No phone calls, please.

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, required background checks, and employment /education verifications.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
 

