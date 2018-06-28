Careers

Accountant

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Maintain accounting records and prepare monthly, quarterly, and yearly financial statements and reports.
  • Prepare, enter and review monthly journal entries and ancillary reports.
  • Reconcile monthly general ledger accounts
  • Reconcile monthly bank statements.
  • Prepare accounting and audit schedules.
  • Perform duties related to the accounting process, including but not limited to, fixed assets, inter-company billing, trade and syndication reporting and scheduling.
  • Prepare annual property tax schedules and reports.
  • Assist in preparation of capital and operating forecasts and budgets.
  • Handle special reporting related to the broadcasting industry, such as music license fee reporting.
  • Actively participate in monitoring and administering operating expenses.
  • Serve as a liaison for banks, auditors, department heads, and corporate office.
  • Other business office functions as assigned.
  • Reports directly to the Business Manager.
     

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Degree in Accounting or Finance preferred.
  • Minimum of five years experience in an accounting environment preferred.
  • Knowledge of accounting principles and practices.
  • Hands-on computer knowledge and related software (Microsoft Office, Outlook, Excel, Word, etc.)
  • Experience with Great Plains Accounting software, Quickbooks and Wide Orbit Sales a plus.
  • Must be able to manage time effectively, give attention to detail and work independently. 
  • Must have good judgment, strong work ethic, with excellent analytical and communication skills.
     

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL  32804
 

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT: 

Send resume to Business Manager Laura Genette at lgenette@wkmg.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Note:  Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
 

