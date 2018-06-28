Accountant

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintain accounting records and prepare monthly, quarterly, and yearly financial statements and reports.

Prepare, enter and review monthly journal entries and ancillary reports.

Reconcile monthly general ledger accounts

Reconcile monthly bank statements.

Prepare accounting and audit schedules.

Perform duties related to the accounting process, including but not limited to, fixed assets, inter-company billing, trade and syndication reporting and scheduling.

Prepare annual property tax schedules and reports.

Assist in preparation of capital and operating forecasts and budgets.

Handle special reporting related to the broadcasting industry, such as music license fee reporting.

Actively participate in monitoring and administering operating expenses.

Serve as a liaison for banks, auditors, department heads, and corporate office.

Other business office functions as assigned.

Reports directly to the Business Manager.



QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Degree in Accounting or Finance preferred.

Minimum of five years experience in an accounting environment preferred.

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices.

Hands-on computer knowledge and related software (Microsoft Office, Outlook, Excel, Word, etc.)

Experience with Great Plains Accounting software, Quickbooks and Wide Orbit Sales a plus.

Must be able to manage time effectively, give attention to detail and work independently.

Must have good judgment, strong work ethic, with excellent analytical and communication skills.



LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804



TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to Business Manager Laura Genette at lgenette@wkmg.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.