Accountant

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Maintain accounting records and prepare monthly, quarterly, and yearly financial statements and reports.
- Prepare, enter and review monthly journal entries and ancillary reports.
- Reconcile monthly general ledger accounts
- Reconcile monthly bank statements.
- Prepare accounting and audit schedules.
- Perform duties related to the accounting process, including but not limited to, fixed assets, inter-company billing, trade and syndication reporting and scheduling.
- Prepare annual property tax schedules and reports.
- Assist in preparation of capital and operating forecasts and budgets.
- Handle special reporting related to the broadcasting industry, such as music license fee reporting.
- Actively participate in monitoring and administering operating expenses.
- Serve as a liaison for banks, auditors, department heads, and corporate office.
- Other business office functions as assigned.
- Reports directly to the Business Manager.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Degree in Accounting or Finance preferred.
- Minimum of five years experience in an accounting environment preferred.
- Knowledge of accounting principles and practices.
- Hands-on computer knowledge and related software (Microsoft Office, Outlook, Excel, Word, etc.)
- Experience with Great Plains Accounting software, Quickbooks and Wide Orbit Sales a plus.
- Must be able to manage time effectively, give attention to detail and work independently.
- Must have good judgment, strong work ethic, with excellent analytical and communication skills.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to Business Manager Laura Genette at lgenette@wkmg.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
