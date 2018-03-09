Accounts Payable/Accounting Assistant

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Responsible for all tasks related to the maintenance and processing of accounts payable.
--Match vendor invoices to purchase orders
--Assign correct accounting codes to invoices and employee expense reports
--Correctly enter invoices into accounting system (Great Plains)
--Process and distribute checks
--Upload transactions into a Purchase Card system
--Research and resolve vendor invoice and payment history issues
--Maintain payment records, files, and vendor contracts
--Image documents
- Receptionist backup.
- Assist with programming and inventory schedules.
- Assist in monthly close.
- Assist with Accounts Receivable Backup as needed.
- Assist with Special Projects as needed.
- Reports to Business Manager.
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Previous Accounts Payable experience required.
- Must be a self-starter with the ability to take action, multi-task, and achieve results in a fast-paced and changing environment.
- Excellent teamwork skills and demonstrated ability to interact with and influence all levels and types of people.
- The ideal candidate will have prior working experience with Microsoft Great Plains.
- Excellent computer skills including Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook.
LOCATION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY:
Send resume or email to: : Laura Genette, Business Manager, lgenette@wkmg.com (NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE)
Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
