Accounts Payable/Accounting Assistant

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for all tasks related to the maintenance and processing of accounts payable.

--Match vendor invoices to purchase orders

--Assign correct accounting codes to invoices and employee expense reports

--Correctly enter invoices into accounting system (Great Plains)

--Process and distribute checks

--Upload transactions into a Purchase Card system

--Research and resolve vendor invoice and payment history issues

--Maintain payment records, files, and vendor contracts

--Image documents

Receptionist backup.

Assist with programming and inventory schedules.

Assist in monthly close.

Assist with Accounts Receivable Backup as needed.

Assist with Special Projects as needed.

Reports to Business Manager.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Previous Accounts Payable experience required.

Must be a self-starter with the ability to take action, multi-task, and achieve results in a fast-paced and changing environment.

Excellent teamwork skills and demonstrated ability to interact with and influence all levels and types of people.

The ideal candidate will have prior working experience with Microsoft Great Plains.

Excellent computer skills including Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY:

Send resume or email to: : Laura Genette, Business Manager, lgenette@wkmg.com (NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE)

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

