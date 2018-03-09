Careers

Accounts Payable/Accounting Assistant

WKMG-TV posts job listing

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Responsible for all tasks related to the maintenance and processing of accounts payable.

           --Match vendor invoices to purchase orders    
           --Assign correct accounting codes to invoices and employee expense reports
           --Correctly enter invoices into accounting system (Great Plains)
           --Process and distribute checks
           --Upload transactions into a Purchase Card system
           --Research and resolve vendor invoice and payment history issues
           --Maintain payment records, files, and vendor contracts
           --Image documents

  • Receptionist backup.
  • Assist with programming and inventory schedules.
  • Assist in monthly close.
  • Assist with Accounts Receivable Backup as needed.
  • Assist with Special Projects as needed.
  • Reports to Business Manager.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Previous Accounts Payable experience required.
  • Must be a self-starter with the ability to take action, multi-task, and achieve results in a fast-paced and changing environment.
  • Excellent teamwork skills and demonstrated ability to interact with and influence all levels and types of people.
  • The ideal candidate will have prior working experience with Microsoft Great Plains.
  • Excellent computer skills including Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL  32804

TO APPLY:

Send resume or email to: :  Laura Genette, Business Manager, lgenette@wkmg.com (NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE)

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification. 

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

