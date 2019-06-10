Artist/Producer

iStock/fotek

Ready to do some of the best work you’ve ever done and make your mark in design and promotion? Then we want you!

WKMG-TV News 6, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS Affiliate in sunny Orlando has an immediate opening for an experienced motion graphics designer and video editor to join our award-winning team as a Producer/Animator.

In one of the most dynamic television markets, you’ll have the opportunity to design and create visually engaging graphics and promotions to appear in newscasts, on-air promotions, commercials, print, billboards, the list goes on! Do you know 3D, After Effects, can edit and are you uber-creative? Then this could be the job for you!

Qualified candidate must be a strong designer, creative thinker and editor with eye for layout. The position requires a person who can conceptualize and edit promos, create, design, animate graphics and create print and animated ads for all platforms.

Mastery of nonlinear editing, preferably, Premiere and the Adobe Creative Cloud (including Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects). Strong proficiency in Cinema 4D a must.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Positive, self-motivated and comfortable with working in a fast paced workplace.

Must be available to work evenings, weekends and holidays as assigned.

Expertise on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to meet tight deadlines under pressure and manage multiple projects.

Key qualities are the ability to create, edit, apply creative direction, animate, work well with other people and contribute to a team effort.

Must possess valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company.

QUALIFICATIONS:

At least 2 years of experience that includes non-linear editing and videography at a local television station or equivalent experience.

Experience creating motion, web and print graphics.

Conceptualize, write, produce and edit news/station image, entertainment and community service project promos as assigned for platforms including radio and digital/social media.

Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects

Writing for television a plus.

TO APPLY:

Reel of work is required. Qualified applicants submit cover/resume to:

Kym Peoples at kpeoples@wkmg.com.

No Phone Calls Please

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with Federal Law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.











