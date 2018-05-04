Assignment Editor

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Organize news-related information necessary to the decision-making process in a television news operation, dispatch and coordinate human and technical resources for news coverage.
- Identify and gather accurate information for news stories from variety of sources such as public safety scanners, phone calls, public agencies, companies and other news media.
- Organize information for the use of reporters, photographers, writers and producers.
- Maintain strong people and communication skills in a competitive, pressurized environment and work under intense deadline pressure.
- Ability to seek out and find enterprised and exclusive story ideas for newscasts.
- Post content on the station website and in social media on a daily basis.
- Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.
- bility to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays.
- Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.
- Reports to News Director.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Communications or Journalism degree from a four-year university preferred.
- Minimum of two years newsroom experience.
- Passion for breaking news with sound news judgment.
- Demonstrated ability to manage people and other resources.
- Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to News Director Allison McGinley: amcginley@wkmg.com.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.