Creative Services Topical Writer/Producer

WKMG-TV News 6 in sunny Orlando seeks a motivated, high-energy Topical Creative Writer-Producer to join our award winning Creative Team.  Candidate will be responsible for bringing the News 6 brand to life through compelling writing, superior editing and strategic conceptualization.  The qualified candidate must be able to conceive, write, edit and succeed in a high-energy results-oriented media environment.  Ideal candidate will be an innovative thinker and a self-motivator with the ability to contribute ideas and learn from those around them.  

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Must be able to write compelling, engaging promotional messages for all platforms.
  • Write, produce and edit compelling news image and topical promotions.
  • Assist and produce in all areas of station promotions, marketing, commercial production, special projects, community events and more.
  • Participate fully in daily news meetings.
  • Work well with news producers, photographers and reporters in the field.
  • Produce image, web videos and other promotions as assigned.
  • Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays on short notice.
  • Must be able to work a night side position.
  • Reports to Creative Services Director

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Two years + Television promotion experience a plus.
  • Exceptional knowledge of Premier
  • After Effects a plus.
  • Willingness to work flexible schedules.
  • Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one.
  • Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges.
  • Must be well organized and highly motivated

TO APPLY:

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
E-mail or send resume and reel to:  
Kym Peoples at kpeoples@wkmg.com

WKMG –TV
Attn:  Kymberli Peoples -- Creative Services Director
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL  32804

Note:  Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
 


 

