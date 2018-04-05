Creative Services Topical Writer/Producer

WKMG-TV News 6 in sunny Orlando seeks a motivated, high-energy Topical Creative Writer-Producer to join our award winning Creative Team. Candidate will be responsible for bringing the News 6 brand to life through compelling writing, superior editing and strategic conceptualization. The qualified candidate must be able to conceive, write, edit and succeed in a high-energy results-oriented media environment. Ideal candidate will be an innovative thinker and a self-motivator with the ability to contribute ideas and learn from those around them.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Must be able to write compelling, engaging promotional messages for all platforms.
- Write, produce and edit compelling news image and topical promotions.
- Assist and produce in all areas of station promotions, marketing, commercial production, special projects, community events and more.
- Participate fully in daily news meetings.
- Work well with news producers, photographers and reporters in the field.
- Produce image, web videos and other promotions as assigned.
- Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays on short notice.
- Must be able to work a night side position.
- Reports to Creative Services Director
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Two years + Television promotion experience a plus.
- Exceptional knowledge of Premier
- After Effects a plus.
- Willingness to work flexible schedules.
- Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one.
- Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges.
- Must be well organized and highly motivated
TO APPLY:
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
E-mail or send resume and reel to:
Kym Peoples at kpeoples@wkmg.com
WKMG –TV
Attn: Kymberli Peoples -- Creative Services Director
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.