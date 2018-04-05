Creative Services Topical Writer/Producer

WKMG-TV News 6 in sunny Orlando seeks a motivated, high-energy Topical Creative Writer-Producer to join our award winning Creative Team. Candidate will be responsible for bringing the News 6 brand to life through compelling writing, superior editing and strategic conceptualization. The qualified candidate must be able to conceive, write, edit and succeed in a high-energy results-oriented media environment. Ideal candidate will be an innovative thinker and a self-motivator with the ability to contribute ideas and learn from those around them.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Must be able to write compelling, engaging promotional messages for all platforms.

Write, produce and edit compelling news image and topical promotions.

Assist and produce in all areas of station promotions, marketing, commercial production, special projects, community events and more.

Participate fully in daily news meetings.

Work well with news producers, photographers and reporters in the field.

Produce image, web videos and other promotions as assigned.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays on short notice.

Must be able to work a night side position.

Reports to Creative Services Director

QUALIFICATIONS:

Two years + Television promotion experience a plus.

Exceptional knowledge of Premier

After Effects a plus.

Willingness to work flexible schedules.

Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one.

Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges.

Must be well organized and highly motivated

TO APPLY:

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

E-mail or send resume and reel to:

Kym Peoples at kpeoples@wkmg.com

WKMG –TV

Attn: Kymberli Peoples -- Creative Services Director

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.







