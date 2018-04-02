Creative Writer-Producer

WKMG-TV News has an immediate opening in our Creative Services Department for a Writer/Producer. This creative genius will be responsible for writing, producing and editing original image, targeted special report promotion, proof of brand, sports, public service announcements, and marketing messages for other platforms. Producer should be skilled in creating and managing original production shoots, as well as, working with vendors and clients. The position requires a self-motivated producer that is a strategic thinker. An experienced producer able to work tight deadlines and meet them with minimal direction. You must write and edit content that pushes tune in and cuts through the clutter. You will produce marketing for all platforms including outside media. This is not an entry-level position.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Write, direct videographer on shoots, produce, edit and direct compelling image, special report, proof of brand, contest and PSA promos for all platforms.

Must be highly creative, innovative and have strong writing, video, original production and editing skills.

Generate new ideas to help further the brand of WKMG News 6.

Proficiency with non-linear editing equipment, specifically Adobe Premiere.

Must have proficiency with After Effects, and solid knowledge/experience with Photoshop.

Must have excellent knowledge and editing abilities with Adobe Premier and/or Avid.

Must have attention to detail and accuracy with excellent oral and written communication skills.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays on short notice and as news dictates.

Must have strong organizational skills and ability to prioritize.

Able to handle multiple projects in an efficient manner.

A strong team player with positive attitude.

Reports to Creative Services Director



QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum of three years related experience.

Exceptional knowledge of Premier or Final cut experience and After Effects a plus

Ability to write and edit strong, clear and imaginative copy.

Must have the experience and ability to direct and oversee shoots, including scheduling and talent directing.

Must be highly creative, innovative and organized with attention to detail.

Must have strong video, original production and editing skills.

Must be able to work fluidly between traditional and new media with ability to switch directions quickly.

Must be able to provide a creative reel that exhibits the above qualifications. Applicants without a demo reel will not be considered.

TO APPLY:

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE! Email or send resume and reel to: kpeoples@wkmg.com

WKMG-TV

Attn: Kymberli Peoples, Creative Services Director

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



